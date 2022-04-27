Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $435.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
