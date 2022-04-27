Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $435.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

