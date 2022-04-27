Mark Wahlberg Sells 50,104 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 50,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $500,037.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,681,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Wahlberg sold 30,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $302,526.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $438,290.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 389,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in F45 Training by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.