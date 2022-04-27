Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business's revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAR stock opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $178.91.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

