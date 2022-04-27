Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

MMLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

