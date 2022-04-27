Marwyn Value Investors Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27 (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.82. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.
About Marwyn Value Investors (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.