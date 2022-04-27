Marwyn Value Investors Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27 (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.82. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

