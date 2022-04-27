Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17.

Masco stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Masco by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.