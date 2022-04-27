Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 309,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,717. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06.

Get Masco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,180,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Masco by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.