Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.