Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

