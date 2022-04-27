Matthew W. Janzaruk Sells 334 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.58. 16,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

