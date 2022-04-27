Maxim Parr Acquires 321 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Maxim Parr acquired 321 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($31.53) per share, with a total value of £7,941.54 ($10,121.77).

Shares of LON RCP traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($31.10). The company had a trading volume of 113,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. RIT Capital Partners plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,205.84 ($28.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,787 ($35.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,520.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,601.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

