Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $94.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.