McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

