McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.71.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $316.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

