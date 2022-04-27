mdf commerce inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDF. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.08.

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$2.39 and a 1-year high of C$13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.59.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

