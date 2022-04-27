MDU Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.000-$2.150 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,745,000 after acquiring an additional 664,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.