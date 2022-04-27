Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MFIN stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.