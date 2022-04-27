MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the March 31st total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDVL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

