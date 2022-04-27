MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

