Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Insider Acquires £10,350 in Stock

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,191.44).

Shares of MRC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.50 ($2.62). 1,261,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,352. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.76. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 185.15 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

