Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mercialys stock remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mercialys has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get Mercialys alerts:

Mercialys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.