Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury General by 19.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

