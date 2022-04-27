Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 34,761 shares of company stock valued at $189,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

