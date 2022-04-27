Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.70.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.