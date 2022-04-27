MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MFA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,134,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MFA Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 576,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 401,770 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

