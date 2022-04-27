MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGPI stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $1,089,120 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 303.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 53.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

