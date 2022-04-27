Michael Robert Myhill Sells 14,600 Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$32,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,487,821.60.

Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.06. 62,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,155. Eskay Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$340.87 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

