Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the software giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.52.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

