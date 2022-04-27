Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

