Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.92.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

