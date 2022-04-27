Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $364.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

