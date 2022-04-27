Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

MSFT traded down $10.50 on Tuesday, hitting $270.22. 45,388,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,328,359. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

