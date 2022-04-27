Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

