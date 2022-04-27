MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

