Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

