MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market cap of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

