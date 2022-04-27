Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

