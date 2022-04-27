Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.30 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.78.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

