Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 394,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.