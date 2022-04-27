Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NYSE MUFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 394,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
