Mizuho Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,724 shares of company stock worth $3,689,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.