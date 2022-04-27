Mizuho Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

