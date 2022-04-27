Mizuho Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,653.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,777.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

