MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.04-2.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. 695,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $195.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

