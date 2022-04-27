Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mmtec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

