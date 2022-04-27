Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 434.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

