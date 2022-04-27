ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MODV. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

