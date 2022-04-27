Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Cut to Neutral at Kempen & Co

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kempen & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.