Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.
Shares of MOLN stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.