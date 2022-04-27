Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.