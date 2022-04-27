Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TAP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.