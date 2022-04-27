Momentive Global (MNTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

