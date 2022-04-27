Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
