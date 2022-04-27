Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Moneta Gold (OTC:MEAUFGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.